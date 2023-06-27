James Blake just reignited his fans, but it might not be in the way he intended. The musician took to social media to announce his new single, “Big Hammer,” would be dropping tomorrow. But, thanks to the track’s official cover art, they are demanding something else entirely.

Last year, Blake carved a market for himself in the ambient space due to his sleep aid album, Wind Down. However, fans are now requesting that he crank up the column by releasing a cover of Slipknot’s 2004 song “Duality.” In the artwork, Blake is sporting a full leather face mask with electrical ports and cables.

As random as it may seem, Blake fans have been campaigning for the Slipknot cover since 2020. In the comment section of Blake’s post, called about the metal band reference, excited that after three years of begging that their dreams might come true. One supporter wrote, “This artwork is one step closer to James Blake covering ‘Duality’ by Slipknot.”

While another added, “We’re finally getting that Duality cover after all.”

Finally, one fan remarked that although the reference to the band was subtle, it was enough to take note of, writing, “Looking Heavy, can’t wait to hear.”

Blake didn’t provide background on the song’s cover, but the photographer Thibaut Grevet did. The creative took to his own Instagram page to write, “This is a special one! James Blake’s BIG HAMMER single cover. This image is opening the chapter of my collaboration with James and Crowns & Owls for his upcoming album. Can’t wait to show what we’ve been working on.”

Big Hammer is out 6/28 via Republic/Polydor Records. Find more information here.