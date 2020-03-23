While the number of live shows being performed has drastically decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has led to an increase in the amount of home-based shows livestreamed online. A bunch of artists have performed their own live concerts online, and one of the latest to do it is Courtney Barnett.

Barnett and Lucius are co-hosting a livestream series that is appropriately titled “Courtney Barnett And Lucius & Friends.” Some of those friends include Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson, Fred Armisen, Emily King, Sharon Van Etten, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and “more surprises in store.” One of those surprises on Sunday was an appearance from Kurt Vile.

The first two livestreams already took place this weekend, but there is one more set for tonight (March 23) at 7 p.m. EST.

Barnett noted in her post announcing the livestreams, “We’re asking for donations to Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. The fund supports their work around the world which is increasing the delivery of soap, clean water, and other sanitation services to refugees and people living in higher-risk environments. Their teams are on the ground now, providing advice and support tailored to local languages and customs, and scaling up this work as the pandemic continues to spread.”

The livestreams have been hosted on Lucius’ Instagram, so when the time comes for the final one, check it out there.