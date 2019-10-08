Courtney Love Shares A Photo Of A Seemingly Reunited Hole Rehearsing

Courtney Love’s Hole was one of the most culturally significant alternative rock bands of the ’90s, and their output has remained mostly contained within that decade. Their first three albums were released in the ’90s, although they reunited for a fourth album, Nobody’s Daughter, in 2010. While that reunion only lasted a couple years, it looks like another comeback could be on the horizon: Love has shared a new photo of a rehearsal with the band.

The picture shows Love performing with drummer Patty Schemel, who was in Hole from 1992 to 1998, and bassist and backup vocalist Melissa Auf der Maur, who was with the band from 1994 to 1999. Between 1992 and 1999, Hole released their most successful albums, 1994’s Live Through This and 1998’s Celebrity Skin.

Love captioned the photo, “Whose rusty af? Ladies !!! #hole #rehearsal # tonight #hollywood.” She also responded to a comment, “ah! We r so rusty. Just finding our way through songs n songs we like n riffs seeing what’s what! It’s cool. Af nice to be together.” Another commenter asked, “Looks good any shows ?,” to which Love responded with two black heart emojis.

This is what Courtney said in the comments when fans asked what was going on, btw—a very sweet sentiment, I think! pic.twitter.com/JRcse6ZJ2U — Ahh!-nnie Zombie-ski (@anniezaleski) October 8, 2019

In a Pitchfork interview from 2014, Love said what it would take for a Hole reunion to be relevant: “If we can get two killer songs together and then look at an album. We definitely would be looking at an album. I can’t live on the oldies circuit.” She also said that there’s no bad blood within the group, saying, “No one’s been dormant. Patty teaches drumming and drums in three indie bands. Melissa has her metal-nerd thing going on — her dream is to play Castle Donington with Dokken. Eric hasn’t flipped–I jammed with him, he’s still doing his Thurston-crazy tunings, still corresponding with Kevin Shields. We all get along great. There are bands who reunite and hate each others’ guts.”