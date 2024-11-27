You would be hard-pressed to find a handful of music superstars with Courtney Love’s stamp of approval (except Lana Del Rey). The “Into Your Arms” has made her disdain for several entertainers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to name a few. Well, Love’s list has officially grown.

During an interview with The Standard, Courtney Love professed her admiration for three recording artists—atop the list is Kendrick Lamar.

When asked about who she’d like to collaborated with Love replied: “I would love to work with Kendrick Lamar.”

But that’s not the only thing Love had to say about Lamar. “I have a mad crush on him,” she said.

Unfortunately for Love, Lamar is off of the market. But, Love did provide a few backup collaborators. “I also love UK femme drill artists, but it has to sound organic – not forced,” she said. “Additionally, I’m a fan of Stormzy and Doja Cat.”

However, if you are loving for another strictly rock focused track from Love she covered that too, saying: “I did ask PJ Harvey to come back – I wanted just one of her great iconic Stones guitar riffs. We have a relationship; I’ve endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me. So I wrote her about how f*cking rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it’s not okay–she hasn’t played rock music in 100 years.”