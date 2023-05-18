Last last year, Courtney Love went on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast and revealed that she had an unreleased song called “Justice For Kurt.” Yesterday (May 17), the Hole bandleader appeared on a new episode of Rob Harvilla’s Songs That Explain The ’90s podcast and discussed an earlier version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

“Some of these were in these journals, and some of them are unpublished,” she said. She recited the first draft of lyrics aloud: “Come out and play / Make up the rules / I know I hope / To buy the truth / Who will be the king and queen / Of all the outcasted teens,” followed by, “We’re so lazy / And so stupid / blame our parents / And the cupids / A deposit, for a bottle / Stick it inside / No role model.”

She continued, reading the second draft of the lyrics: “We merge ahead this special day / This day giving amnesty to sacrilege / A denial / And from strangers / A revival / And from favors / Here we are now / We’re so famous / Here we are now / Entertain us.”

Love clarified, “The only consistencies that it retains are: ‘Load up on guns and bring your friends,’ and ‘Little group has always been and always will until the end,’ that’s it.”