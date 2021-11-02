At this point, it’s very clear that Courtney Love is going to speak her mind. When she feels like Olivia Rodrigo is ripping her style? Absolutely. Hole reuniting? Absolutely not. So needless to say some fans of the hit television show Succession — which critics like The New Yorker‘s Naomi Fry argue might be the best sitcom on right now — were wondering her perspective on the show’s use of Nirvana’s “Rape Me” in the most recent episode.

It was a pretty clever sync, with upstart son Kendall Roy blaring the song during a company-wide town hall meant to quell unrest after details about covered up sexual assaults within the ranks had come to light. Clearly, Love thought the use was good enough to clear the song’s use in the show, but she followed up with a post on social media praising the way the writers of the show utilized the song, and how it dovetailed with Kurt’s own agenda.

“I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs,” Love wrote in an Instagram Story. “This cue in Succession is as if they truly understood KC. What he was screaming his heart out … without specifics … about. I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this. #rapeme #kurtdcobain #nirvana #disruption #myfavoriteinsidesource.”

Well, there you have it. Courtney approved!