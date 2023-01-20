Last night, the tragic news broke that David Crosby died at the age of 81. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” the statement began. Many musicians have been sharing tributes, including Jason Isbell and Crosby’s former CSN bandmates.

Now, Neil Young has shared a touching tribute to the late singer on his website, reminiscing on the “many great times” they had together and what a “supportive friend” Crosby was to him. Read the full statement below.