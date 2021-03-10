Before releasing their debut album Jinx in 2019, indie psych group Crumb, who formed while attending Tufts University in Boston, gained a cult following with two playlist-frequenting EPs. Crumb, still unsigned, has managed to occupy a specific niche in indie music while being completely independent — no label, no manager, no booking agent, just Crumb. Now armed with millions of streams and a sizeable following, Crumb have begun teasing a new era of music.

The band returned Wednesday to share “Trophy,” the first new music released since their 2019 debut LP. The song continues to expand on the sound Crumb has laid out in their past projects. It opens with lulling synths before their drummer picks up the past with a swift, shuffling beat. Vocalist Lila Ramani offers her muffled musings, adding dimension to the song’s washed-out atmosphere. True to much of Crumb’s discography, the song breaks into an instrumental fever dream of distorted tones in the bridge before tightening up and moving onto the next verse.

“Trophy” debuted alongside an accompanying video, which was directed by frequent collaborator Haoyan of America with original animations by Truba Animation. The visual plays off the song’s distorted sound, taking viewers on a surreal journey from an eerie awards show to a dystopian racing track.

Watch Crumb’s “Trophy” video above.