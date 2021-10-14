Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn is taking a bit of a break from leading Gorillaz with a new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. That’s set for release next month, but in the meantime, Albarn has shared a new single, “The Tower Of Montevideo.” On a basic drum-machine beat, Albarn sings on the relaxing track, which is rounded out by a lush arrangement of synths, horns, and piano.

Additionally, he also shared a live performance video of the song.

Albarn previously said of making the album, “I organized musicians, string players, three bass trombones, some percussion, and keyboards into an interesting arrangement. […] I took some of these real-time, extreme elemental experiences [of Iceland] and then tried to develop more formal pop songs with that as my source. I wanted to see where that would take me. Sometimes it took me down to Uruguay and Montevideo. Other times I went to Iran, Iceland, or Devon. With travel being curtailed, it was kind of nice to be able to make a record that put me strangely in those places for a moment or two.”

Listen to “The Tower Of Montevideo” and watch the performance video above.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out 11/12 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.