It was reported yesterday (January 19) that David Crosby — a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee thanks to his iconic work with bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — had died at 81 years old. While people his age can have a reputation of not keeping with the times, Crosby was an active and entertaining Twitter user. His final tweets were shared on Wednesday the 18th and in one of them, he cracked a joke about Heaven.

A tweet from another Twitter user features screenshot of a Google search for “can we go to heaven with tattoos.” The lead result reads, “People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go the heaven. People who eat too much pork will also not go to heaven. Short people will not go to heaven.” Below that is the caption, “The deepest circle of Hell is reserved for tattooed bacon loving alcoholic midgets.” Crosby quote-tweeted the post and added, “I heard the place is overrated….cloudy.”

I heard the place is overrated….cloudy https://t.co/Bpl7pM9k7s — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 18, 2023

Among his other final tweets is praise for Greta Thunberg: He re-shared a photo of her getting arrested at a recent protest and wrote, “She is brave ….nothing less.” In another tweet from yesterday, he dubbed “Eleanor Rigby” the “best Beatles song for a rainy day.”