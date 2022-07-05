Earlier this year, Joe Rogan caused a situation in the music world, as artists like Neil Young, David Crosby, and others finally had enough of Rogan’s controversial podcast on Spotify, so much so that they took their music off the streaming platform.

Over the weekend, though, some fans noticed that Crosby, Stills & Nash music had returned to Spotify. As for why that happened, Crosby says it’s about money and there wasn’t anything he could do about it. A fan on Twitter asked Crosby about CSN’s Spotify return and Crosby answered, “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money https://t.co/TwyI2z2y1w — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 2, 2022

Billboard notes that according to a source, the band will donate proceeds from streaming to COVID-19 charities “for at least a month.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s discography is also currently on Spotify, although certain songs from the band’s albums appear to be unplayable. Young’s solo albums remain off of the platform entirely.

Meanwhile, Crosby recently shared the music he most enjoys while on the road, tweeting, “What do I listen to in the car ? Alison Krauss and Union Station …a lot. James Taylor …constantly. Marc Cohn …Join The Parade. CPR. Solo stuff. Beatles, Stones , Who. Weather Report. Miles. The Puppy.”

