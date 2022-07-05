david-crosby-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

David Crosby Explains Why Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Music Is Back On Spotify Post-Joe Rogan Protest

TwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan caused a situation in the music world, as artists like Neil Young, David Crosby, and others finally had enough of Rogan’s controversial podcast on Spotify, so much so that they took their music off the streaming platform.

Over the weekend, though, some fans noticed that Crosby, Stills & Nash music had returned to Spotify. As for why that happened, Crosby says it’s about money and there wasn’t anything he could do about it. A fan on Twitter asked Crosby about CSN’s Spotify return and Crosby answered, “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

Billboard notes that according to a source, the band will donate proceeds from streaming to COVID-19 charities “for at least a month.”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s discography is also currently on Spotify, although certain songs from the band’s albums appear to be unplayable. Young’s solo albums remain off of the platform entirely.

Meanwhile, Crosby recently shared the music he most enjoys while on the road, tweeting, “What do I listen to in the car ? Alison Krauss and Union Station …a lot. James Taylor …constantly. Marc Cohn …Join The Parade. CPR. Solo stuff. Beatles, Stones , Who. Weather Report. Miles. The Puppy.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×