Earlier this week, Bob Dylan shared news that shocked the music world: it was announced that he’s selling his entire 60-year-spanning music catalog to Universal for a huge amount of money. While many were surprised to hear the news, one of Dylan’s contemporaries wasn’t — because he’s about to do the same. Responding to a report of Dylan’s sale, David Crosby said he is also planning on selling his music catalog.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Crosby said that his decision is in part due to streaming’s increase in popularity, which does not result in a big payout for artists. “I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money,” he wrote. “I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same.”

I am selling mine also …I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money …I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same https://t.co/EXWHR2v6iq — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020

Continuing to speak to the pitfalls of streaming, Crosby said that no artist would choose to sell their music if they were paid well enough by streaming services.

If we could get paid for records and play

Live we would not be doing it

None of us https://t.co/wWjySuq2AL — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020

Streaming services aren’t the only thing affecting an artist’s income right now. The pandemic shut down the live music industry, which Crosby cites as another reason for his decision to sell his music.

Streaming does not pay us for records an COVID has shut down all work live ….is that clear enough for you ? https://t.co/oZTCNTXdLg — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020

Writing still …recording too but seems like I’ve been forcibly retired https://t.co/EpL1oSYUia — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020

