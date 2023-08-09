Here Are The Day In Day Out Fest Set Times For 2023

Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival is set to kick off this weekend, and it is sure to be jam packed with excitement. The two-day event will host both main stage performers and DJ sets.

Here’s what to know about the set times in preparation for the event.

On Saturday, August 12, DJ Clack kicks things off as he plays from 12:30-1:30. Then, over on the Main Stage, Emunclaw perform from 1:30-2. The pattern continues, as to not overlap so music lovers have opportunities to catch all the acts if they choose to.

For the rest of the Saturday DJ Sets, here are the times to note:

Sea Lemon: 2:00-2:25

Biblioteka: 3:05-3:35

Mimi Zima: 4:15-4:40

The Kerrys: 5:30-6:00

Spirit Award: 7:00-7:40

Boots! DJs: 8:45-9:30

Over on the Main Stage, here are the remainder Saturday set times:

Indigo De Souza: 2:25-3:05

Surf Curse: 3:35-4:15

Yaeji: 4:40-5:30

Alex G: 6:00-7:00

Dominic Fike: 7:40-8:45

Leon Bridges: 9:30-close

Sunday’s lineup for Day In Day Out is just as fun with a whole new slate of popular acts.

For the Sunday Main Stage set times:

Yaya Bey: 1:30-2:00

Nation Of Language: 2:25-3:05

Ethel Cain: 3:35-4:15

BadBadNotGood: 4:45-5:30

Explosions In The Sky: 6:00-7:00

Willow: 7:40-8:45

and Bon Iver wrapping out the festival in a performance from 9:30 to the closing time.

Finally, the set times on Sunday for the DJ Sets:

Pink Boa: 12:30-1:30

Chinese American Beer: 2:00-2:25

Acid Tongue + Sarah Savannah: 3:05-3:35

Mirrogloss: 4:15-4:45

Maxwell Edison: 5:30-6:00

Them: 7:00-7:40

DJ Abbie: 8:45-9:30

For more information on Day In Day Out, visit their official website.