Dehd returned with a ton of major news for fans today. The band dropped their new song “Light On” as the second single from their forthcoming album titled Poetry. Using a dreamy instrumental layered with a beat that propels the song forward, it feels like a great pick to soundtrack a walk in some nice weather.

“This song is like a candle in the window, a light guiding someone back home if they were trying to find it,” Jason Balla, Dehd’s vocalist and guitarist, shared in a statement about the track.

Fans will also have plenty of opportunities to hear Dehd play their music, as the group added to their 2024 tour dates by announcing a new European leg for this summer. The tickets for Dehd’s North American shows have been on sale. Additional information about getting tickets to any of Dehd’s shows around the globe can be found here.

Check out “Light On” above. Below, find a complete list of their upcoming tour dates.