Dehd returned with a ton of major news for fans today. The band dropped their new song “Light On” as the second single from their forthcoming album titled Poetry. Using a dreamy instrumental layered with a beat that propels the song forward, it feels like a great pick to soundtrack a walk in some nice weather.
“This song is like a candle in the window, a light guiding someone back home if they were trying to find it,” Jason Balla, Dehd’s vocalist and guitarist, shared in a statement about the track.
Fans will also have plenty of opportunities to hear Dehd play their music, as the group added to their 2024 tour dates by announcing a new European leg for this summer. The tickets for Dehd’s North American shows have been on sale. Additional information about getting tickets to any of Dehd’s shows around the globe can be found here.
Check out “Light On” above. Below, find a complete list of their upcoming tour dates.
Dehd 2024 Tour Dates
03/24 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
04/28 — Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival
05/26 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/31 — Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Athletic Park
06/01 — Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
07/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
07/02 — London, UK @ Village Underground
07/04 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 — Cologne, DE @ MTC
07/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin – IndieStad
07/07 — Kraggenburg, NL @ Wilde Weide
07/09 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
07/12 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
07/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst Festival
10/17 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/19 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore
10/23 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs
10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
11/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/09 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
11/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Poetry is out 5/10 via Fat Possum Records. Find more information here.