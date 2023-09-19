Does Radiohead Have An Album Coming Soon?

Will Radiohead be the next group to break their lengthy hiatus? Thanks to a string of interviews featuring different members, fans are wondering that they might. At the top of the year, drummer Philip Selway shut down rumors that the group disbanded.

So, what is the verdict? Simply put, Radiohead does hope to release a new album with original music, but not as soon as supporters would like. During an interview with Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, Selway shed light on the band’s future plans. When asked about the timeline, Selway confessed that a Radiohead album won’t happen before the end of the year.

“We get together quite regularly, and we talk about what we might be able to do. But we also talk a lot about our own projects that we’re working on at the moment. Right now, it feels like all of those different projects are where our attention needs to be placed. Ed is making a solo album at the moment, and it’s going to be great. And Thom and Jonny are doing more work on The Smile, and it’s been brilliant watching that this past year. And then Colin kind of beats us all hands down, working with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis,” said Selway.

In the meantime, Radiohead has decades worth of music to hold listeners over until the faithful day comes.