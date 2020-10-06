The Music World Reacts To The Death Of Rock Icon Eddie Van Halen

Less than an hour ago, the world learned about the tragic passing of music legend Eddie Van Halen, who died this morning at 65 years old after a years-long battle with throat cancer. Van Halen has influenced generations of musicians, rock and beyond, so as news of his death spread, the music world reacted to the terrible news.

The most heartbreaking reaction came from Van Halen’s son and bandmate Wolfgang Van Halen, who confirmed the news of his father’s passing and wrote, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared some words as well, writing, “Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.” Gene Simmons also noted, “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!”

Check out some more reactions below.

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Guitar Hero is an understatement. Van Halen forever man. — I Brought A Band, Sam Is On Trombone (@questlove) October 6, 2020

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen, a true pioneer in music. To have lived in a time… — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 6, 2020

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020

Another legendary musical innovator gone too soon. #RIPEddieVanHalen https://t.co/CpdpK0eAzb — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

This is a very hard one to take for so many of us…his influence and his music will go on forever, thank you for everything Eddie Van Halen RIP #EVH https://t.co/AZRUyj1xll — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) October 6, 2020

I'll never forget running around the living room in my pajamas mimicking the "Beat It" solo on a broom. Eddie Van Halen RIP. — Phonte (@phontigallo) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie! Van Halen’s music and showmanship was a huge part of our musical inspiration growing up. Thank you for all your contributions to art Eddie. Thought to your Fam and Fans. pic.twitter.com/vpCgjg3umD — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) October 6, 2020