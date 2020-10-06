Philip Cosores
Indie

The Music World Reacts To The Death Of Rock Icon Eddie Van Halen

Less than an hour ago, the world learned about the tragic passing of music legend Eddie Van Halen, who died this morning at 65 years old after a years-long battle with throat cancer. Van Halen has influenced generations of musicians, rock and beyond, so as news of his death spread, the music world reacted to the terrible news.

The most heartbreaking reaction came from Van Halen’s son and bandmate Wolfgang Van Halen, who confirmed the news of his father’s passing and wrote, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared some words as well, writing, “Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.” Gene Simmons also noted, “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!”

Check out some more reactions below.

