Eddie Vedder has announced a new solo album, Earthling (via Seattle Surf/Republic, release date TBD), plus a lead single titled “Long Way,” which comes produced by Andrew Watt. Over a strong driving rhythm, “Long Way” is a tight, expansive track, featuring sharp guitar solos and the Pearl Jam singer sounding rather like Bruce Springsteen. In addition, Vedder has announced a pre-order of a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl with “Long Way” and a soon-to-be-released song, “The Haves.”

Speaking of The Boss, Bruce shared some words of wisdom with Vedder last year in regards to playing solo shows. “He gave this one gem of advice that just changed everything – because I was saying I was making mistakes in those first few mini-gigs,” Vedder recalled on a podcast called Daddy Issues. “He said, ‘There’s real power when there’s just one person up there. It’s terrifying, for the audience even. It’s a tight-wire act. There’s just something, an intimacy in it, and there’s a power in it.'”

Moving forward, Vedder will be performing at a handful of festival dates with Pearl Jam, including Sea.Hear.Now. Festival on September 18, Ohana Festival on October 26, and again during Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend on October 1 and 2. Also, Vedder will also be performing a solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25.

Listen to “Long Way” above, and pre-order the limited-edition 7-inch here via Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.