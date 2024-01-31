Over the years, Paramore and SZA have shown each other much love. Back in 2018, Paramore covered SZA’s “20 Something,” a song from her debut album CTRL during their After Laughter tour. SZA praised the cover, and continued to maintain a friendship with the band.

Today (January 30), SZA played a game of rapid fire, answering quick questions from fans for Apple Music on TikTok. She answered a question from a fan, who asked if she’d collaborate with Paramore.

She then confirmed that fans can indeed look forward to a collaboration between the two of them.

“Yeah. Soon, soon,” SZA said in response to the question. “It’s in the works.”

SZA did not indicate if the collab would appear on her upcoming album, Lana, however, she did share that “the era” of her sophomore album SOS is “over.”

“The era, for me, is before the album comes out,” says SZA. “That era of my life is over. This version — I don’t know. That story is still writing itself.”

As fans know, SZA’s pen game never disappoints. So what ever other stories she has in the works, we can’t wait to hear.

You can see a clip of the Q&A above.