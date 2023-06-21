Faye Webster‘s last album, 2021’s I Know I’m Funny Haha, was a gem. It contained her signature warm wit and charm on glimmering ballads like “In A Good Way” and “Better Distractions.” She’s back today with her first new single in two years, “But Not Kiss,” as well as a tour announcement.
“I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Webster said about the track in a statement. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.”
The glimmering new ballad explores longing for something, but simultaneously not really wanting it: “I want to see you in my dreams but then forget / We’re meant to be but not yet,” she sings.
Listen to “But Not Kiss” above.
Find the full tour dates below.
06/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios
06/22 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
10/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/27 — Toronto, ON @ History
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/04 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/08 — Los Angeles @ The Novo
11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern