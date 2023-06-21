Faye Webster‘s last album, 2021’s I Know I’m Funny Haha, was a gem. It contained her signature warm wit and charm on glimmering ballads like “In A Good Way” and “Better Distractions.” She’s back today with her first new single in two years, “But Not Kiss,” as well as a tour announcement.

“I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song,” Webster said about the track in a statement. “It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.”

The glimmering new ballad explores longing for something, but simultaneously not really wanting it: “I want to see you in my dreams but then forget / We’re meant to be but not yet,” she sings.

Listen to “But Not Kiss” above.

Find the full tour dates below.

06/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

06/22 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ History

10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/04 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/08 — Los Angeles @ The Novo

11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern