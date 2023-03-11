In November of 2022, Fever Ray announced Radical Romantics, their first new album in over five years. After releasing singles like “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide,” they unveiled the LP today and shared a video for “Even It Out.”

Featuring cameos from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross who helped produce the album, the video is inspired by legendary writer Susan Sontag and the cult classic John Waters film Female Trouble. It’s at once unsettling and humorous as Karin Dreijer sings ecstatically about revenge: “There’s no room for you / And we know where you live.”

This third studio album is a follow-up to 2017’s Plunge. On social media, they shared a statement: “To make an album and to release it takes a lot of work from a lot of people!” they wrote. “From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank all of you who have been involved in making it happen and helping me out creating a space for playfulness.”

It’s RR release day! ❤️‍🔥There’s a Swedish saying “to suck on a candy,” when you know you have something fun to share, but you let it wait a little, just to feel it for yourself. That’s what I’ve had the pleasure to do now, for a little while. But now I’m so excited to share it!! pic.twitter.com/z54o60JWXE — Fever Ray News (@feverray) March 10, 2023

Fever Ray will be heading out on the road soon for the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour. They’ll also be joining 100 Gecs onstage in DC for a show.

Watch the “Even It Out” video above.

