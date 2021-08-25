Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger — aka Chicago indie-rock favorites The Fiery Furnaces — are back with an eerie new song, “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge,” which follows last year’s “Down At The So And So On Somewhere,” which was their first new song in over a decade. “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge” is actually the B-side to last year’s song, but it’s being released digitally today. It’s a bone-chilling track, playing out slowly over what sounds like organ and accordion.

Likewise, the Friedberger siblings have announced three new November tour dates with special guest Fred Armisen. “We’re very excited to be playing again, to get a chance to do new things with old stuff, or old things with new people,” the band said in a press release. “And we’re very happy to have Fred opening the shows. We’ll be six on stage, joined by: Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch.”

The Fiery Furnaces have been mostly dormant over the last decade; their last full-length release was 2009’s Take Me Round Again. Still, Eleanor has been actively releasing solo work since then, with her most recent release being 2018’s Rebound.

Listen to “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge” above and check out the tour dates below.

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre *

* with Fred Armisen

Tickets go on sale 8/27. Get them here.