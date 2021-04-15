Indie

Fiona Apple Puts Her Distinct Spin On Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Love More’

Every Thursday for the past few weeks, Sharon Van Etten has shared a cover of one of her songs by various artists. These covers are set to appear on Epic Ten, an upcoming anniversary reissue of Van Etten’s Ten album. This Thursday brings the final pre-album release (since Epic Ten comes out tomorrow): Fiona Apple’s contribution to the project, a rendition of “Love More” that is in the same aesthetic realm as Fetch The Bolt Cutters.

Van Etten shared some thoughts about Apple’s cover, writing, “I was in a dark place when I wrote this song, I was in a safer space when I recorded it, and now that Fiona’s version will exist in this universe, it helps me feel even farther away from the darkness I had to experience in order to write this song. She brings it life & light. She’s given me her hand after all these years… & it is with pure joy to finally share this song in a brand new light by someone I always wished I could be.⁣ Thank you, Fiona. It’s so nice to meet you. Xoxo.”

Van Etten previously said of the anniversary release, “Epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist — going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

Listen to Fiona Apple’s cover of “Love More” above.

Epic Ten is out 4/16 via Ba Da Bing. Pre-order it here.

