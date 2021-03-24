By the time lockdown happened, The Flaming Lips were already expert social distancers. They had been toying with the practice of performing music in giant plastic bubbles, an idea that became ingenious in a time where people could not gather safely for indoor concerts. The band has seen success with their plastic space bubble tour thus far and now, vocalist Wayne Coyne is breaking into an industry that thrived during the pandemic: recreational cannabis.

Coyne announced Love Yer Brain, his brand of curated THC-infused edibles. The line of cannabis products will officially launch on 4/20, on the same day that Flaming Lips is scheduled to perform the entirety of their American Head album in a space bubble concert in their Oklahoma City hometown.

While Coyne revealed his Love Yer Brain company Tuesday, the musician is still keeping things fairly under wraps. He’s launched a website for the brand, but is waiting for 4/20 to share more details about specific products.

Coyne’s interest in the cannabis industry follows a trend of musicians launching their own line of products. Jay-Z previously found success with his luxury cannabis brand Monogram. Earlier this year, Ice Cube also announced he was getting into the cannabis industry. His brand, Fryday Kush, is inspired by his cult classic 1995 film Friday and boast some hand-curated, high-potency bud. Cube’s cannabis received a kind cosign from actor Kevin Smith, who also has a cannabis line on the market.

Love Yer Brain officially launches 4/20. Find out more information here.

