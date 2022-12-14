In support of their 2020 album, Shore, Fleet Foxes released a new concert film today. Live On Boston Harbor is a two-hour performance that has captivated fans. The original show took place on August 10 and was eventually live-streamed for $15 in September for the Autumnal Equinox and album’s second anniversary.

“We’ve had such an incredible time on the Shore tour so far — seeing so many of you along the way has buoyed our spirits and filled hearts,” Fleet Foxes said in a statement via Boston.com. “On the second anniversary of the album’s release, join us to celebrate and experience the Shore tour one more time.”

Before the concert film, the group has had a busy year, between a major world tour and dropping their book, Tin House For Wading In Waist-High Water: The Lyrics Of Fleet Foxes, in November. Recently, Fleet Foxes also shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, Wildcat.

“I was inspired by how the film employed unconventional means to arrive at something universally moving and was struck by all the collisions inherent in the film’s conceit — between species, between hemispheres, between individuals, between the psychological and the natural,” Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold shared about the song.

Watch Fleet Foxes’ Live On Boston Harbor above.