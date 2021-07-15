Foo Fighters have announced that “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band” they will be postponing this Saturday’s show date at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Posting a note to their social media accounts, the band said, “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew, and most of all, the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.” The band did not specify who had tested positive. A new date at The Forum will be announced soon, and tickets for the July 17 show will be honored.

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

The band has been performing live since June 15, notably playing a show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, to a vaccinated audience of 600. They also were the first band to play Madison Square Garden in New York, where they played to a crowd of 15,000, as Billboard notes. Everyone at the MSG show had either been vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid. After the show, Dave Grohl & Co. posted a triumphant photo to Instagram, captioning, “THANK YOU MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!!! IT WAS A NIGHT WE’LL NEVER FORGET!!! YOU WERE THE LOUDEST @thegarden HAS EVER SEEN!”