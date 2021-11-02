Indie

Franz Ferdinand Drops ‘Billy Goodbye,’ A New Song From Their Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

Franz Ferdinand found their way into the music mainstream in 2004 with “Take Me Out,” and they’ve maintained a consistent career in the years following. Now, they’re taking a look back with a new career-spanning greatest hits album, called Hits To The Head. That drops next year on March 11, and ahead of then, they’ve shared one of the two new songs from the album, “Billy Goodbye.” (The other new song is “Curious.”

The band’s Alex Kapranos says of compiling the collection:

“It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like ‘Outsiders.’ We also added two new songs, recorded last year: ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious,’ both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a ‘real’ fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

Listen to “Billy Goodbye” above and find the Hits To The Head art and tracklist below.

Franz Ferdinand Hits To The Head Domino
Domino

1. “Darts Of Pleasure”
2. “Take Me Out”
3. “The Dark Of The Matinee”
4. “Michael”
5. “This Fire”
6. “Do You Want To”
7. “Walk Away”
8. “The Fallen”
9. “Outsiders”
10. “Lucid Dreams”
11. “Ulysses”
12. “No You Girls”
13. “Right Action”
14. “Evil Eye”
15. “Love Illumination”
16. “Stand On The Horizon”
17. “Always Ascending”
18. “Glimpse Of Love”
19. “Curious”
20. “Billy Goodbye”

Hits In The Head is out 3/11/2021 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

