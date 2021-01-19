Future Islands Are Already Back In The Studio Working On A New Album

Future Islands is only about three months removed from releasing their sixth and latest album, As Long As You Are. Normally, the band would be on the road right about now touring behind their new record, but that’s not super possible at the moment. Instead, the band reports that they’re working on their next album.

Yesterday, the band shared a photo of themselves in a studio (all wearing masks) and wrote, “Back in the studio… #LP7.”

Considering that everybody is in the same room, it looks like the making of this next album will be different than that of As Long As You Are. In an interview last year, the band told Uproxx about mixing the album remotely, with William Cashion calling the situation “a blessing in disguise,” saying, “I think it just gave us a lot of space to really think about what the song needed. It wasn’t painful as we thought it was going to be. It was good. I think we realized that we could mix like that again in the future if we need to. Sam has been living in Sweden lately, so we know now that we could do the mixing process with him there if we needed to.”