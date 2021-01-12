Future Islands is one of the best live bands around today, which makes it a real bummer that they didn’t get to tour behind their new album, As Long As You Are, in 2020. Last year was actually the first year of the band’s existence when they didn’t put on live shows, save for their “A Stream Of You And Me” livestream concert.

They’ve always thrived on late-night TV, though, and they got to do so again last night with a performance of “Plastic Beach” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The performance was pre-taped from a separate venue, where the group was bathed in red light as Samuel T. Herring, as he always does, led his band with uncommon levels of passion.

In an interview with Uproxx last year, Herring spoke about how the pandemic has affected the band and reflected on their canceled tour, saying, “It’s all interesting. We were supposed to be in Japan a week ago and we missed some shows in Mexico already this year. I guess we were supposed to be going on tour any day now, or maybe we were supposed to be on tour right now. It’s really changed a lot of things.”

Watch Future Islands perform “Plastic Beach” on Late Night above and revisit our interview with the group here.