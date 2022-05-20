In February, Australian band Gang Of Youths released their highly anticipated new album Angel In Realtime, the follow-up to 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness, and excited every indie rock-loving millennial in doing so. They promoted the LP with introspective, vulnerable singles like “Spirit Boy” and tons of late-night television performances.

Today, they’re back with a new EP Immolation Tape, exciting every indie rock-loving millennial even further with their own rendition of Wilco‘s “A Shot In The Arm,” about which they said: “Just wanted to chuck it out there for a laugh.” In the EP, the group strips down songs to their bare bones, making them more intimate and visceral. The lyrical content has always been heavy, with “The Man Himself” watching singer Dave Le’aupepe grapple with the loss of his father, who tragically passed away in 2018 from cancer, as he tries to imagine what his future looks like without him by his side.

Check out the tracklist and artwork for Immolation Tape below. Listen to “A Shot In The Arm” above.

1. “In The Wake Of Your Leave”

2. “Forbearance”

3. “Spirit Boy”

4. “A Shot In The Arm”

Immolation Tape is out now via Warner Records.

