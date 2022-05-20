Indie

Gang Of Youths Release The ‘Immolation Tape,’ Which Features A Cover Of Wilco’s ‘A Shot In The Arm’

by: Twitter

In February, Australian band Gang Of Youths released their highly anticipated new album Angel In Realtime, the follow-up to 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness, and excited every indie rock-loving millennial in doing so. They promoted the LP with introspective, vulnerable singles like “Spirit Boy” and tons of late-night television performances.

Today, they’re back with a new EP Immolation Tape, exciting every indie rock-loving millennial even further with their own rendition of Wilco‘s “A Shot In The Arm,” about which they said: “Just wanted to chuck it out there for a laugh.” In the EP, the group strips down songs to their bare bones, making them more intimate and visceral. The lyrical content has always been heavy, with “The Man Himself” watching singer Dave Le’aupepe grapple with the loss of his father, who tragically passed away in 2018 from cancer, as he tries to imagine what his future looks like without him by his side.

Check out the tracklist and artwork for Immolation Tape below. Listen to “A Shot In The Arm” above.

Gang Of Youths Immolation Tape
Gang Of Youths

1. “In The Wake Of Your Leave”
2. “Forbearance”
3. “Spirit Boy”
4. “A Shot In The Arm”

Immolation Tape is out now via Warner Records.

Gang Of Youths is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×