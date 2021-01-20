Moments after Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President, Garth Brooks took the stage. The country singer joined the audience together in song for a moving performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Brooks arrived at the podium and removed his cowboy hat to sing “Amazing Grace.” Brooks was first accompanied by a trumpet, but ended up delivering the song without an instrument. Before he sang the song’s final verse, Brooks called for unity across the nation. “I’m going to ask you to sing this last verse with me. Not just the people here, but the people at home, at work, here as one — united.

Ahead of his “Amazing Grace” performance, Brooks explained why performing at the Inauguration was not a “political statement.” Speaking at a virtual press conference, Brooks said: “In our household, this is not a political statement: This is a statement of unity. […] The message they’re pushing is unity, and that’s right down my alley, man. If we’re gonna get anywhere, we’re gonna get there together.” He added, “I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s reaching across, loving one another, because that’s what is going to get us together during one of the most divided times.”

Brooks also noted the “disturbing” acts that took place at the Capitol riots just two weeks ago. “Think about your family,” he said. “Think about what the mark you’re going to leave on this planet as a human being, and with the children that you raise, and then make your decision.”

Watch Garth Brooks sing “Amazing Grace” at the 2021 Inauguration above.