In March 2022, The Gaslight Anthem announced their return with a slate of tour dates. Singer Brian Fallon opened up to Uproxx about the band’s hiatus and subsequent return to form, including a tease of when fans might be able to expect a new album.

“I’ve always been a fan of writing more than you need. So, right now I’ve got maybe five or six songs, and I would want to have 30 to pick through and make sure that we’re actually good. The shows will come first, and then hopefully by the end of the year the record will be written to the point where we could pick 11 or 12 songs and then record. So, that would be early next year, early spring,” Fallon said in the interview published last April.

Today, April 28, The Gaslight Anthem released their first single in nine years with “Positive Charge.” The uninhibited, emotionally charged chorus finds Fallon belting, “I wanna smile like a letter from an old friend,” and fans will likely smile hearing from The Gaslight Anthem again.

“‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” Fallon said in a statement. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”

The band celebrated “the next chapter” on Instagram, including an announcement of additional headlining tour dates for this fall.

Per press release, The Gaslight Anthem’s spring headlining tour will see them perform their “first live shows in the Southern US since 2015,” beginning on Monday, May 1, at House of Blues in Houston, Texas. Ticketing information can be found here.

Watch the “Positive Charge” video above, and see all of The Gaslight Anthem’s 2023 dates below.

05/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

05/07 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/09 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

05/10 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

05/19 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Outer Harbor Site

05/21 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

05/23 — Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

05/25 — Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

05/26 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/27 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

07/08 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/29 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

08/13 — Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest

09/15 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/19 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/22 — Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

09/23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

09/24 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/27 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

09/29 — Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/30 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro – Indoor Theater

10/02 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/07 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/08 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane