In March 2022, The Gaslight Anthem announced their return with a slate of tour dates. Singer Brian Fallon opened up to Uproxx about the band’s hiatus and subsequent return to form, including a tease of when fans might be able to expect a new album.
“I’ve always been a fan of writing more than you need. So, right now I’ve got maybe five or six songs, and I would want to have 30 to pick through and make sure that we’re actually good. The shows will come first, and then hopefully by the end of the year the record will be written to the point where we could pick 11 or 12 songs and then record. So, that would be early next year, early spring,” Fallon said in the interview published last April.
Today, April 28, The Gaslight Anthem released their first single in nine years with “Positive Charge.” The uninhibited, emotionally charged chorus finds Fallon belting, “I wanna smile like a letter from an old friend,” and fans will likely smile hearing from The Gaslight Anthem again.
“‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” Fallon said in a statement. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”
The band celebrated “the next chapter” on Instagram, including an announcement of additional headlining tour dates for this fall.
Per press release, The Gaslight Anthem’s spring headlining tour will see them perform their “first live shows in the Southern US since 2015,” beginning on Monday, May 1, at House of Blues in Houston, Texas. Ticketing information can be found here.
Watch the “Positive Charge” video above, and see all of The Gaslight Anthem’s 2023 dates below.
05/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/07 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
05/09 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
05/10 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
05/19 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Outer Harbor Site
05/21 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale
05/23 — Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
05/25 — Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
05/26 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/27 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
07/08 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/29 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
08/13 — Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest
09/15 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/19 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/22 — Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
09/23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
09/24 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/27 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
09/29 — Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/30 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro – Indoor Theater
10/02 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/07 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/08 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane