Goose made their late night television debut yesterday. The band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their song, “Hungersite,” off their recent album, Dripfield. The Connecticut-based jam band played for four minutes with each member of the five piece group giving their all — and the in-studio audience took notice. Still, fans in the comments noticed that this version was significantly shorter. (The original “Hungersite” runtime is about seven minutes.)

Outside of the television realm, Goose have played a significant amount of shows this year, including two dates at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall this summer.

“Clearly, the live thing is the main event at this point,” Rick Mitarotonda, Goose’s lead guitarist and songwriter, told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “But we love recording and want to keep exploring possibilities there. My hope is that, now, it’ll be a little bit more balanced. We have no intention of changing the fact that we are a live band, but we’d all love to to see the albums become something that they don’t typically become for jam bands.”

The band are set to join the Trey Anastasio Band on the road next week. The eight-show joint tour kicks off in Maine and will all be livestreamed. More information is available here.

Watch Goose’s performance of “Hungersite” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.