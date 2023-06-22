The September tour dates Gorillaz announced in May are no more. While Damon Albarn’s animated band had planned to play four dates with Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf, ticketholders received emails today with a statement announcing the dates’ cancelations.

Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled. Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.

In a statement, Gorillaz wrote:

We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.

The mini-tour, called The Getaway tour, was to mark the final dates supporting the band’s latest album, Cracker Island. It was also to be the group’s first dates stateside since they rocked Coachella with Beck, Bad Bunny, and De La Soul.

