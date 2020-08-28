In May 2000, Indie group Grandaddy released their second album, The Sophtware Slump. It was a critical hit that was acclaimed upon its release and continues to be looked back upon fondly today. 2020 marks the album’s 20th anniversary, and the group has done something special to celebrate it: Band leader Jason Lytle has recorded a new version of the album played on piano, appropriately titled The Sophtware Slump ….. On A Wooden Piano. Today, the group shared a video for the piano version of “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground).”

Press materials liken the production of the original and new versions of the album to each other, nothing, “Jason Lytle made The Sophtware Slump while red-eyed and running around a sweltering slipshod home studio in his boxers using some gear he planned to return to Best Buy as soon as he was done. Two decades after making a DIY masterpiece, Lytle found himself recording those songs again as their own entity, sweating in his apartment (again) and trying to create a controlled environment while surrounded by chaos.”

And somehow, it’s 20 years later….. Announcing The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection including a brand new piano recording The Sophtware Slump…..on a wooden piano. In stores 11/20/20. Pre-order here: https://t.co/ESyDv3onvM pic.twitter.com/p9Aj0xm4q0 — Grandaddy (@Grandaddy) August 28, 2020

The re-imagined album is set to arrive as part of a big rerelease of The Sophtware Slump, a 4-LP box set that comes out on November 20 via Dangerbird Records. A standalone LP and CD release of The Sophtware Slump ….. On A Wooden Piano will follow at some point in early 2021.

Watch the “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)” video above, and check out the The Sophtware Slump ….. On A Wooden Piano art and tracklist below.

1. “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s The Pilot (Piano Version)”

2. “Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)”

3. “Jed The Humanoid (Piano Version)”

4. “The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)”

5. “Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)”

6. “Underneath The Weeping Willow (Piano Version)”

7. “Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)”

8. “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)”

9. “E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils Of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)”

10. “Miner At The Dial-A-View (Piano Version)”

11. “So You’ll Aim Toward The Sky (Piano Version)”

The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection is out 11/20 via Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it here.