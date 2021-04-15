Classic rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet have a new album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, dropping tomorrow. Ahead of then, the group stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a rendition of album highlight “Heat Above.” For the performance, the band took to a white space, lit in monochromatic tones as they busted out an energetic rendition of the soaring track.

The band’s Sam Kiszka previously said of the song, “There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it. And that’s what ‘Heat Above’ is about, rising to the stars together.”

In a recent interview, Josh Kiszka offered his thoughts about the criticism his band receives, saying, “Some people are writing their articles in their mother’s basement and they’re pissed off that we’re doing something. If your career is writing negative things about people, I would think you’d have something better to do. If you drop flaming nitrous in someone’s lap, I think they’ll notice. It’s a sign that we’ve done something to arouse people in some way or other.”

Watch Greta Van Fleet perform “Heat Above” on Kimmel above.

The Battle At Garden’s Gate is out 4/16 via Republic. Pre-order it here.