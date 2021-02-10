The outcry over Greta Van Fleet‘s 2019 Best Rock Album Grammy win seemingly earned just about as much press as the actual album rollout itself. But love them or loathe them, the Michigan rock revivalists are here to stay. They’re currently drumming up anticipation about their next LP, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, and have now shared the triumphant track “Heat Above.”

In a statement about the single, bass/keys player Sam Kiszka said, “There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it. And that’s what ‘Heat Above’ is about, rising to the stars together.”

Ahead of their album’s announcement, it looked like Greta Van Fleet were gearing up for a release in 2020. Back in 2019, vocalist Josh Kiszka opened up about a new project, saying the band had been hard at work over the previous summer. “For about two months in the heart of the summer of this year we really poured everything into the writing and recording, and we’re hoping that sometime earlier next year we’ll be able to put it out,” he had said. But it seems as though the pandemic threw off the band’s album plans as their next LP is slated for a spring release this year.

Listen to Greta Van Fleet’s “Heat Above” single above and check out their The Battle At Garden’s Gate album art and tracklist below.

1. “Heat Above”

2. “My Way, Soon”

3. “Broken Bells”

4. “Built By Nations”

5. “Age Of Machine”

6. “Tears Of Rain”

7. “Stardust Chords”

8. “Light My Love”

9. “Caravel”

10. “The Barbarians”

11. “Trip The Light Fantastic”

12. “The Weight Of Dreams”

The Battle At Garden’s Gate is out 4/16 via Republic. Pre-order it here.