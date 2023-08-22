Elon Musk has been open about the fact that he has Asperger’s syndrome (which falls under the umbrella of “autism spectrum disorder,” or ASD). Now, it looks like Grimes, with whom Musk has two children, is also on the autism spectrum.

Grimes revealed this on X (formerly Twitter) last night/early this morning (August 22), tweeting, “Someone told me recently the grimes audience is hot autistic women , and now that I’m a few months into knowing I’m autistic (and no longer resent the idea), I rly have to say this is the vibe.”

Someone told me recently the grimes audience is hot autistic women , and now that I'm a few months into knowing I'm autistic (and no longer resent the idea), I rly have to say this is the vibe — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 22, 2023

Another user asked, “grimes how do I know if I’m autistic,” and Grimes replied, “Idk I went to check my kids and performed worse than them on every test. I got misdiagnosed with restless leg syndrome and [schizoaffective] disorder so if anything touching ur body feels like a million burning suns staring into ur soul with their eyes etc I’d recommend checking I suppose.”

Idk I went to check my kids and performed worse than them on every test I got misdiagnosed with restless leg syndrome and schizzoeffeftive disorder so if anything touching ur body feels like a million burning suns staring into ur soul with their eyes etc I'd recommend checking… — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 22, 2023

Last September, Grimes also tweeted, “sometimes I wonder like… everyone talks abt accepting everybody but if u aren’t the correct type of neurodivergent ppl just rly f*cking hate you. I can’t figure out how to read the room or act normal and I never will. Most ppl legit don’t vibe w spectrum-y folk.”