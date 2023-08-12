Grimes doesn’t shy away from saying weird sh*t. Though her appearances on Twitter (or, X, as it’s been rebranded by the platform’s owner, her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk), have been rather sporadic over the course of the past few months, Grimes’ fans and followers know that whenever she does post, they’re in for a real treat.

This morning, she took to the platform to share that she enjoys something that most other women would prefer not to suffer—mansplaining.

“I enjoy mansplaining,” Grimes said. “It’s my love language. I will gladly be talked at with pure facts for hours. A friend once told me she sees it like being an illiterate medieval king having books summarized for her by scribes and whatnot.”

I enjoy mansplaining. It's my love language. I will gladly be talked at with pure facts for hours. A friend once told me she sees it like being an illiterate medieval king having books summarized for her by scribes and whatnot. — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 12, 2023

While this does sound like a hilarious analogy for mansplaining, another one of her followers explained that she may be confused with a different phenomenon.

do u mean info dumping? mansplaining is a term used when it’s a man condescendingly explaining something to a woman that she already knows, & only when she doesn’t want/need him to. info dumping is such a fun feeling when it’s wanted tho 🥹 — cassandra clover 🍀🏳️‍🌈 | she/her (@cassandracl0ver) August 12, 2023

“do u mean info dumping?,” asked the fan. “mansplaining is a term used when it’s a man condescendingly explaining something to a woman that she already knows, & only when she doesn’t want/need him to. info dumping is such a fun feeling when it’s wanted tho.”

Grimes replied, saying that perhaps this may have been the process to which she was referring.

“Maybe I mean that,” said Grimes. “I call it lore dumping, someone recently super apologized for talking for like 4 hours about cutting edge bio tech and I profoundly just wanted to say no literally plz don’t apologize like this is totally socially acceptable.”

On the music front, it seems like Grimes is gearing up for a new album. Last month, she released a new single, “I Wanna Be Software,” which was co-produced by frequent The Weeknd-collaborator, Illangelo.