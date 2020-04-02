Guided By Voices’ ‘Alien Lanes’ Is Getting A Special 25th Anniversary Vinyl Rerelease

April 4 will mark the 25th anniversary of Guided By Voices’ 1995 album Alien Lanes, their first release on Matador Records. To celebrate, the label is reissuing the record on limited edition vinyl, on August 21. The record, of which only 2,500 will be made, is pressed on blue, green and red multicolored vinyl, and a limited edition keyring/bottle opener will also be available while supplies last. The reissue is available for pre-order now.

The band’s Bob Pollard shared a brief essay about the album in light of the rerelease, which he begins by describing the band’s mindset when they recorded the record: “We were fearless at the time we recorded Alien Lanes. That’s why it bristles with insane energy and confidence. We were still riding the high accolades of Bee Thousand and probably should have succumbed to the critical pressure of a worthy follow-up. Instead we had, in our megalomaniacal view, mastered the instant gratification machine known as the 4-track and began recording song after song with titles like ‘Cuddling Bozo’s Octopus’, ‘My Valuable Hunting Knife’, ‘Pimple Zoo’ and ‘After the Quake (Let’s Bake a Cake).'”

Additionally, Matador has also shared the hard-to-find 1996 documentary about the band, the Banks Tarver-directed Watch Me Jumpstart.

Read Pollard’s full statement below.