Hayden is officially returning with his first new album in eight years, following the announcement of April’s Are We Good — which features quite a few surprise guests.

The latest single, “On A Beach,” is a collaboration with Feist, who fits perfectly as a vocalist and also appears in the music video. Along the way, the duo meets some hypnotists, played by none other than Steve Buscemi and The National’s Matt Berninger.

Buscemi’s connection with Hayden goes back decades, as he also provided the music for the actor’s directorial debut, Trees Lounge, in 1996, according to Stereogum.

“‘On A Beach’ was my ‘day four’ submission,” Hayden shared to the publication about the song. “I continued tinkering with the song and recording in the following weeks, adding a bridge, tracking several synth lines to try to create what I thought hypnosis may sound like. A few weeks later, Leslie was in town and I invited her to sing on a newer verse I’d written to make the song more of a conversation. Who better than the best, and the one who basically made the song happen in the first place.”

Check out “On A Beach” above. Below, find the Are We Good cover art and tracklist.

1. “East Coast”

2. “We Danced”

3. “On A Beach” Feat. Feist

4. “Terry Cloth Blue (Every Single Thing)”

5. “Nothing Wrong”

6. “Are We Good”

7. “Window Washer Blues”

8. “Miss Fort Erie”

9. “It’s Just Me”

10. “Lay This In My Mind”

11. “Can’t Happen Now”

Are We Good is out 4/5 via Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.