Indie Mixtape 20: Hot Mulligan Love Katanas

Earlier this summer, Michigan pop-punk outfit Hot Mulligan released a new EP called I Won’t Reach Out To You, a collection of six searing songs that operates as a companion piece to their 2020 full-length album You’ll Be Fine. The EP announcement turned heads when the tracklist included a song called “Featuring Mark Hoppus.” The Blink-182 leader does not actually make an appearance on the project — a white lie, sure, but a great marketing tool, nonetheless.

To celebrate the new EP, the four members of Hot Mulligan sat down to talk getting deals on Twitter, Simple Plan, and Mars Attacks in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Juicy. Bodacious. Thick. Milky.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Not even a little bit.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago or Michigan.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Not really something that can be pinned down in such a simple way. Lots of different sources of inspiration throughout life both good and bad.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

LA. Shoutout to the Echo Park Elotera.

What album do you know every word to?

No Pads, No Helmets, Just Balls by Simple Plan.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Four Year Strong & Set Your Goals in Iowa City.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Skinny pants and some vans. Weezy knows what’s best.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@Wario64 on Twitter. Man’s got the deals.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Dancing In the Moonlight.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Polymorph 5e. DnD rules are impossible to remember.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I Won’t Reach Out to You by Hot Mulligan.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We have never crashed our van.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

On tour once we came across a pawn shop that had an entire katana section. I traded a pedal for one and our photographer Michael bought one as well, but we didn’t think it through and had to get rid of them at the Canadian border. We both ended up getting katana tattoos in Toronto.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Chloe Moriondo.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Idk I’m 27 and my mom still lets me live in her house. Probably that.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Write more songs.

What’s the last show you went to?

I think it was Boston Manor at the Bottom Lounge.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Mars Attacks. A rare treat I’ve only ever seen on AMC.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Idk spaghetti or something.

I Won’t Reach Out To You is out now on Wax Bodega. Listen here.