Hovvdy has been active for about a decade, and now the duo is prepping the release of their fifth album, which is self-titled. They have a new song out today (February 27), too, dubbed “Meant.” Like much of the band’s material, it exists in a relaxing space, and the midtempo tune rides this wave to convey a valuable reflection on love.

The duo’s Will Taylor says of the song, “‘Meant’ reflects on how the most impactful love one can offer is consistency; particularly when life is complicated or derailed. It’s a song of gratitude for receiving that kind of love.”

Aside from the new song, Hovvdy has also announced a run of tour dates in the UK and Europe, a packed schedule lasting a bit over a week in late May and early June.

Taylor previously said of the album, “On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: How can we convey our songwriting in a new way? It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.” Fellow member Charlie Martin also noted, “It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life — and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that.”

Listen to “Meant” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.