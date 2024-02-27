Hovvdy has been active for about a decade, and now the duo is prepping the release of their fifth album, which is self-titled. They have a new song out today (February 27), too, dubbed “Meant.” Like much of the band’s material, it exists in a relaxing space, and the midtempo tune rides this wave to convey a valuable reflection on love.
The duo’s Will Taylor says of the song, “‘Meant’ reflects on how the most impactful love one can offer is consistency; particularly when life is complicated or derailed. It’s a song of gratitude for receiving that kind of love.”
Aside from the new song, Hovvdy has also announced a run of tour dates in the UK and Europe, a packed schedule lasting a bit over a week in late May and early June.
Taylor previously said of the album, “On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: How can we convey our songwriting in a new way? It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.” Fellow member Charlie Martin also noted, “It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life — and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that.”
Listen to “Meant” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Hovvdy 2024 Tour Dates
05/21 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
05/22 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/23 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
05/24 — London, UK @ Lafayette
05/25 — Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival
05/26 — Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival
05/28 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
05/29 — Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label
05/30 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
05/31 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk
Hovvdy is out 4/26 via Arts & Crafts. Find more information here.