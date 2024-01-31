Fans of Hovvdy can look forward to a double dose of the musical indie duo. Today (January 30), the band, comprised of members Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, announced their upcoming self-titled fifth album. In tandem with the album announcement, Hovvdy has shared their new song, “Forever.”

The breezy single describes the feeling of unconditional and perpetual love, even in the midst of difficulty.

“Baby, take a breather / You know you’ve been freaking out / How I wanna cool you off / Like your favorite season with the windows down,” sings Martin on the song’s opening verse.

In the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Michael Rees, Martin and Taylor are seen among friends — comedians Veronika Slowikowska and Kyle Chase — vibing to music at a house party, and basking in the joy of everyone’s company.

Hovvdy was produced primarily by Martin and Taylor, with additional production by Andrew Sarlo and Bennett Littlejohn. According to a press release accompanied by the album announcement, the album, described as a “double album,” finds Martin and Taylor “at the height of their powers, broadening the scope of their songwriting and adding new wrinkles to their sound, creating something wholly unique and exhilarating.”

You can watch the video for “Forever” above, and see the Hovvdy cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Bubba”

3. “Jean”

4. “Big Blue”

5. “Shell”

6. “Forever Piano”

7. “Forever”

8. “Heartstring”

9. “Clean”

10. “Make Ya Proud”

11. “Til I Let You Know”

12. “Meant”

13. “Song For Pete”

14. “Every Exchange”

15. “Give It Up”

16. “Portrait”

17. “Angel”

18. “Bad News”

19. “A Little”

Hovvdy is out 4/26 via Arts & Crafts. Find more information here.