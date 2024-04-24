How Much Are Tickets To Ohana Festival 2024?

Additionally, Ohana Festival will also offer a curated art gallery, as well as environmental and sustainability programming. Tickets for the festival go on sale starting this week, and music lovers aren’t going to want to miss this.

Ohana Festival is returning to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA this coming fall. Over the course of three days (September 27-29), music lovers can look forward to an eclectic lineup of artists, including Pearl Jam, Maren Morris , Ryan Beatty, Alanis Morissette , Garbage, Idles , and more.

How much are tickets to Ohana Festival?

General admission tickets for Ohana Festival begin at $196 for 1-day passes. Three-day general admissions start at $530.

Super fans can get a one-day VIP pass starting at $624. This VIP pass will get allow fans access to the festival via a dedicated entrance, commemorative memorabilia, and access to the VIP lounge. The three day VIP pass goes for $1,589.

The ultimate VIP package, which goes for $10,255, will give fans a four-night stay at the the Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa, as well as access to the resorts amenities. These ticketholders will also be given food and beverage credits.

The presale begins Thursday (April 25) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can register for a presale code and purchase tickets here.

The official website promises fans no hidden fees.

You can see the full Ohana Festival 2024 line-up below.