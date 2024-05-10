How To Buy Duran Duran’s Vinyl Reissues Of Their First Five Albums

Duran Duran were on top of the world in the ’80s (they’re still crushing it now with 2024 tour dates and their 2023 album Danse Macabre), an especially memorable era for the group. If that’s a time you’ve been wanting to revisit on vinyl or CD, the band has you covered via their recently announced reissue series.

This includes their first five albums: Duran Duran, Rio, Seven And The Ragged Tiger, Notorious, and Big Thing. Between these projects, you get favorites like “The Reflex,” “A View To A Kill,” and “Hungry Like The Wolf.”