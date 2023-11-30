As one of the biggest music festivals in the US, Bonnaroo is an event worth planning ahead for. So, if you’re gearing up to head to Manchester, Tennessee in the summer of 2024 (June 13 to 16, specifically), here’s what you need to know about buying tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Bonnaroo Festival

The “Troo Roo Presale” is happening right now (as of this post on November 30). To get tickets, it’s as simple as going to the Bonnaroo website and hitting the “buy tickets” button. From there, you choose whatever options you’d like and go through the online purchasing process.

How Much Do Tickets For The 2024 Bonnaroo Festival Cost?

Tickets are sold at different levels of luxury. At the current pricing tiers (early buyers were able to score passes for cheaper), the least expensive option is 4-day general admission, at $410. Then there’s 4-day GA+ at $695, 4-day VIP at $1,000, and 4-day platinum at $4,155.

The good news for those who’d prefer to space out their spending is that layaway is available. Plans start at just $25 down for the general admission level, then for subsequent levels rise to $50, $100, and $200.