For those hoping to hear them rock out to tunes from the upcoming record, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch the band, as they are playing everywhere from Madison Square Garden in NYC to smaller cities like Bend, Oregon and Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Young The Giant and Bakar will serve as the opening acts, depending on the show date.

Cage The Elephant not only announced their new album Neon Pill, but also revealed that they will be hitting the road this summer with a massive North American tour .

How To Buy Tickets For Cage The Elephant’s Neon Pill Tour

Cage The Elephant will be hosting an artist presale, which will open on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders can also participate in getting tickets early. Later that week on Friday, March 8, the tickets will open for the general public to purchase. Additional information about participating in the presales and the tour itself can be found on the band’s website.

Below, find a complete list of their upcoming tour dates.

Cage The Elephant 2024 Tour Dates

06/20 — West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

06/22 — Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena^

06/23 — Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

06/24 — Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

06/26 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena^

06/28 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place^

06/30 — Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest^

07/02 — San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

07/03 — Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl^

07/05 — Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

07/06 — San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena^

07/07 — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum^

07/09 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater^

07/11 — Austin, TX at Moody Center^

07/12 — Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

07/13 — Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena^

07/15 — Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP^

08/02 — Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

08/03 — Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

08/04 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion*

08/07 — Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center^

08/08 — Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field^

08/10 — Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre^

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN at Target Center^

08/14 — Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^

08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena^

08/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC^

08/19 — Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

08/21 — Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion^

08/22 — Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center*

08/24 — Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center^

08/26 — Montreal, QC at Centre Bell^

08/27 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage^

08/29 — Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake^

08/30 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center^

09/05 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden^

09/06 — Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann^

09/07 — Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater^

09/09 — Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center^

09/10 — Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre^

09/12 — St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

09/13 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena^

09/14 — Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre^

09/16 — Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha^

09/18 — Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^ with Young The Giant and Bakar

* with Bakar

Young The Giant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.