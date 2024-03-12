Come May, Weezer’s self-titled debut album will celebrate its 30th anniversary.
To celebrate the project’s momentous milestone, the “Say It Ain’t So” musicians are set to embark on a North American tour with special guests The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. On September 4, Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet tour will launch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In addition to each of the tracks featured on Weezer (the album), the band will set the stage ablaze with several of their classic hits. So, how can you get your hands on a set of tickets?
Continue below for ticketing information, the confirmed tour schedule, and the official promotional poster.
How To Buy Tickets For Weezer’s ‘Voyage To The Blue Planet’ Tour
The logistics are quite simple. To snag tickets to Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet tour, you must visit Ticketmaster.
The public ticket sale is scheduled for Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time. You can secure early access to the seat during Weezer’s artist presale on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. local time. However, in order to gain access to the presale, you must sign up for Weezer’s fan club. Once you are a member, a customized code will be sent to you. After the code is entered on Ticketmaster, the seat will unlock for you to purchase.
Find more information here.
Weezer 2024 Tour Dates: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
09/04 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/08 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/18 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
09/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/21 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 — Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/05 — Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena
10/06 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome