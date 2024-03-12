How To Buy Tickets For Weezer’s ‘Voyage To The Blue Planet’ Tour

Come May, Weezer’s self-titled debut album will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

To celebrate the project’s momentous milestone, the “Say It Ain’t So” musicians are set to embark on a North American tour with special guests The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. On September 4, Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet tour will launch in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In addition to each of the tracks featured on Weezer (the album), the band will set the stage ablaze with several of their classic hits. So, how can you get your hands on a set of tickets?

Continue below for ticketing information, the confirmed tour schedule, and the official promotional poster.