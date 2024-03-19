Jeff Lynne’s ELO is hitting the road beginning this summer. Today (March 19), Lynne has announced The Over And Out Tour — a 27-date trek which will see Lynne visit various venue across North America. The Over And Out Tour marks Lynne’s first tour in almost five years, and the previous tour garnered much acclaim. So naturally, fans are looking forward to getting tickets to Lynne’s upcoming tour.
How to buy tickets for Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour
Presale for The Over And Out Tour begins Wednesday (March 20) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can register for the presale at Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s official website.
Also this Wednesday, fans can purchase exclusive VIP tickets.
General onsale will begin Friday (March 22). Fans can purchase tickets via Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s official website or through Live Nation.
You can see tour dates below
Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour dates
08/24 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum