Jeff Lynne’s ELO is hitting the road beginning this summer. Today (March 19), Lynne has announced The Over And Out Tour — a 27-date trek which will see Lynne visit various venue across North America. The Over And Out Tour marks Lynne’s first tour in almost five years, and the previous tour garnered much acclaim. So naturally, fans are looking forward to getting tickets to Lynne’s upcoming tour.

How to buy tickets for Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour

Presale for The Over And Out Tour begins Wednesday (March 20) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can register for the presale at Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s official website.

Also this Wednesday, fans can purchase exclusive VIP tickets.

General onsale will begin Friday (March 22). Fans can purchase tickets via Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s official website or through Live Nation.

You can see tour dates below

Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour dates

08/24 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum