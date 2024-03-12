Come April 11, fans will have the chance to collectively celebrate the entertainer’s music and life during the one-night concert at the Hollywood Bowl in California. The Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett is set to feature live performances by Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band, and more.

Following the death of Jimmy Buffett in September 2023, the world publicly mourned the “ Margaritaville ” singer. Musicians from around the world, and even President Joe Biden , issued a statement to honor Buffett’s career.

How To Buy Tickets For ‘Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett’

Although the tribute show isn’t set to take place until mid-April, due to the all-star lineup tickets are sure to sell out quickly. Due to the Hollywood Bowl’s box office being closed until May 2024, in order to buy tickets for Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett, you must head over to Ticketmaster.com.

The presale for Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT. The public ticket sale for Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett will kick off on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

